Gambling ads need regulation — exec

An owner of a high-impact research company and former commissioner of the Presidential Anti-Graft Commission (PAGC) has sought legislative measures to regulate advertisements on gambling, similar to the stringent controls on tobacco and smoking citing the damaging impact of addiction on families and individuals.

Nicasio Conti, former commissioner of PAGC, now the CEO of Capstone-Intel Corp., said there is a need to acknowledge the pervasive harm brought by gambling and, thus, the need to prevent all its advertisements.

“Just as we recognize the devastating health impacts of smoking and imposed strict advertising bans, we must do the same for gambling to protect our society, especially the most vulnerable,” Conti said.

He added gambling is in the level of smoking as a vice which is widely known for causing severe health problems such as cancer, heart disease and respiratory issues.

Similar to disease

The addictive nature of nicotine leads to a high prevalence of smoking-related diseases, placing a significant burden on healthcare systems. Similarly, gambling leads to addiction that can devastate individuals and families.

Gambling, he said is also linked to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and suicidal tendencies. He stressed that the economic losses of the two vices are similar.

Smoking results in substantial healthcare costs for illnesses and loss of productivity, while gambling causes severe financial problems, including debt and bankruptcy.

“The economic fallout extends to increased social services and law enforcement costs due to gambling-related crimes,” Conti said. The social consequences of smoking and gambling are severe. Second-hand smoke endangers non-smokers, while gambling erodes family stability, leading to breakdowns in relationships, neglect of responsibilities, and, in some cases, domestic violence. Atty. Conti emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive regulations on gambling advertisements to mitigate these harms.

“Our society has rightly decided to limit the promotion of smoking to protect public health. We must now apply the same principles to gambling,” he stated.

He said the government must call for a complete ban on all gambling advertisements and institute awareness campaigns on the risks of gambling. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for strict licensing requirements for gambling operators and rigorous monitoring and enforcement of advertising regulations.

“The evidence is clear: gambling, like smoking, poses significant risks to our society,” Conti said.

“By regulating gambling advertisements, we can take a critical step towards protecting our citizens, preserving family structures, and maintaining social order. It’s time for our lawmakers to act decisively and put the well-being of our people first.”