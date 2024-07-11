DigiPlus bullish after Fortune SE 500 spot

Prodded by a spot at the Fortune Southeast Asia 500, listed DigiPlus Interactive Corp. will continue to invest in new technologies to fortify its position as an industry leader.



“We thank Fortune for recognizing the promising growth and development of the region by introducing the first Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list. We are honored to be a part of this milestone,” DigiPlus President Andy Tsui said in a press statement on Thursday.



“We intend to sustain our growth momentum by continuing to invest in innovation and new technologies to enhance user experience and adding new digital offerings traditionally well-loved by Filipinos,” he added.



DigiPlus is one of the 38 Philippine companies on the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, ranking 482nd overall.



In 2023, the company reported its revenues soared 306 percent to P27.3 billion in 2023 on higher user traffic in its flagship bingo platform BingoPlus and sportsbook ArenaPlus.



DigiPlus sustained the massive surge in its income during the first quarter, with profits skyrocketing by a staggering 358 percent to P2 billion and revenue soaring by 226 percent to P13.6 billion.

Fortune, a global multi-platform media company, ranked the largest companies in Southeast Asia by their total revenues for the 2023 fiscal year.



Companies in the Southeast Asia 500 join an elite group of firms recognized under the Fortune 500 franchise, which spans the original Fortune 500, the Fortune Global 500, the Fortune Europe 500, and the Fortune China 500.