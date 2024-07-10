Team Liquid ECHO beats down Falcon; books MSC semis berth

Team Liquid ECHO delivered a near-perfect performance against Falcon Esports to book the first semifinal spot at the Mid Season Cup 2024 this Wednesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The M4 world champion and reigning MPL PH champion composed of KarlTzy, Bennyqt, Jaypee, Sanford, and Sanji, scored a 3-1 win over the Myanmar squad and is now guaranteed to bring home at least $200,000 for making it to the top 4.

"We are very happy to make it to the semifinals. We are waiting to see who wins between AP Bren," said Team Liquid ECHO head coach Archie "Tictac" Reyes.

Team Liquid ECHO will face the winner between two-time M-Series world champion Falcons AP Bren and See You Soon which is scheduled to take place tomorrow, 11 July, at 4:00 PM.