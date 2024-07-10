Senate’s issuance of arrest warrant against Alice Guo seen

The issuance of an arrest warrant against suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo was sought over skipping the resumption of the Senate’s investigation on the illegal operations of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hub in Tarlac.

In an ambush interview, Senator Risa Hontiveros said she will write a letter addressed to Senate President Francis Escudero to cite in contempt Guo and seven others allegedly involved in illegal operations of a raided Lucky South 99 for skipping the chamber’s investigation despite the issuance of subpoenas on them.

“Susulatan ko na si SP kaagad para maikyat na po sa kanyang desk. Ngayon araw na ‘to susulatan ko siya (I will immediately write to SP so it would reach his desk already. I will write today),” she said.

Hontiveros reiterated Escudero's readiness to sign the arrest warrant against Guo should her panel request it.

Citing the Rules of the Senate, Hontiveros explained that the investigation, in aid of legislation, will be followed by the issuance of the subpoena.

She stressed that the continuous disregard of the Senate’s subpoena would lead to citing in contempt, followed by a practical implication, which is the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Senator Win Gatchalian asked the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality to cite in contempt Mayor Guo, along with Nancy Gamo, Dennis Cunanan, Wenyi Lin, Seimen Guo, Jian Zhong Guo, Wesley Guo, and Sheila Guo, who refused to attend the fourth hearing on the Lucky South 99’s illegal operations despite having served subpoenas.

Gatchalian expressed disappointment for these individuals’ seeming “disrespect to the institution and to the Senate.”

“It is disappointing because this is our fourth hearing and we have invited these important resource persons to give them the opportunity to explain and give their opinion, give their side,” he said.

“For me, ignoring the subpoena is like ignoring and disrespecting our institution and the process we are doing to find the truth,” he added.

Gatchalian said their non-appearance would be their loss and their “continued defiance is a sign of guilt.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada moved for the issuance of a warrant of arrest against Alice Guo, after reading the latter’s excused letter for not attending the hearing.

In her letter, Alice Guo mentioned that she failed to appear at the previous hearing due to her mental health issues.

“Since then, my condition has not improved and even worsened. Truth be told, I have already sought professional help but the medical professionals that I have consulted refused to issue a medical certificate stating my condition for fear that they may also experience the humiliation and ridicule that I am going through,” she wrote in her letter.

But, Estrada did not buy Alice Guo’s explanation.

“I suggest that she be attended by a government doctor so we can know the whole truth. I think this letter of explanation is totally unacceptable. Therefore, I would like to move that we issue a warrant of arrest against Mayor Guo for her to attend the next hearing if there is one,” Estrada said.

Hontiveros approved Estrada’s motion.

Meanwhile, Senator Nancy Binay, who also made a manifestation to cite Guo in contempt, slammed Guo's use of mental health issues to skip the Senate investigation.

“Ang sa akin lang, nakakahiya naman po sa mga tunay na may mental health condition. Seryosong usapin ang mental health at hindi po ito dapat ginagamit na dahilan para magsinungaling (It’s unfair to those with genuine mental health conditions. Mental health is a serious issue and should not be used as an excuse for dishonesty),” Binay lamented.

The Senate panel also cited in contempt and issued subpoenas to supposed Lucky South 99’s incorporators, including Jaimielyn Cruz, Roderick Paul Pujante, Juan Miguel Alpas, Katherine Cassandra Ong, Alberto Rodulfo dela Serna, Jonathan Mendoza, Ronelyn Baterna, Michael Mascarenas, Stephanie Mascarenas, Rodrigo Banda, Jing Gu, Xiang Tan, Daniel Salcedo Jr., Chona Alejandre, and Duanren Wu.

Meanwhile, Hontiveros invited former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque to attend the next inquiry on the matter. Roque’s name was dragged after being mentioned as a legal counsel to the raided Lucky South 99’s organizational structure.