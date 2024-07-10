PBBM signs new preliminary investigation rules

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla led the ceremonial signing of the 2024 Department of Justice - National Prosecution Service (DOJ-NPS) Rules on Preliminary Investigations and Inquest Proceedings in Malacanang today.

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, Court Administrator Raul B. Villanueva National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime B. Santiago, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Benjamin C. Acorda, Jr., Prosecutor General Benedicto A. Malcontento, and DOJ officials, city/provincial/regional prosecutors, were present in the momentous occasion.

The new rules shall institutionalize the Executive and inquisitorial nature of preliminary investigations (PI) in line with legal precedents and reinforcing the DOJ’s authority in this domain.

It will also enhance existing prosecutorial functions empowering them to take a proactive role in the investigation of crimes and ensure efficient case build-ups.

As the guidelines in the conduct of PI become clearer, fairness and due process shall be given paramount consideration in the handling of cases especially those involving warrantless arrests to ensure that rights are safeguarded.

It will also set up a clear quantum of evidence, prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction, to ensure that only cases with a strong foundation will proceed to trial.

The utilization of the new PI rules shall streamline e-filing procedures and virtual preliminary investigation hearings to reduce delays and increase accessibility, especially in remote areas.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our criminal justice system, a new era in prosecution we have always dreamed of has now become a reality. Let me take this chance to extend my warmest appreciation to the hard-working men and women of the DOJ in making this possible,” Remulla highlighted.