New sandwiches and donuts to try

TWO NEW SANDWICHES

Trending 717 Deli, a diner specializing in premium sandwiches, has just recently added two new sandwiches on its menu: Caprese Sandwich and Mortadella Supreme.

Caprese Sandwich is 717 Deli’s answer to requests for a vegetarian option to the whopping meat-filled premium sandwiches that made it shoot up to fame, such as its Roast Beef Sandwich, Philly Cheesesteak, Patty Melt, and 717 Cheeseburger, as well as the place’s best-selling Halibut Fillet Sandwich and Halibut Fish & Chips.

Owners Lance Ngo and his Tita Malou Yambao took the requests seriously, and just like with their premium sandwiches, which are improvements of their personal favorites, Caprese Sandwich is the sandwich version of Lance’s favorite Caprese Salad. When you eat the sandwich version, it does not taste vegetarian at all because it is indulgent. It’s a whole burrata cheese (fresh cheese) with fresh salad tomatoes and arugula, served with pesto dressing with a side of balsamic glaze, as an overflowing filling for housemade focaccia bread.

Mortadella Supreme is all that Caprese Sandwich is—plus multiple folds of pan-seared slices of mortadella or large Italian sausage or deli. The Caprese Sandwich is so good that even non-vegetarians would love it, so might as well add a generous amount of mortadella for their ultimate indulgence in the form of a Mortadella Supreme sandwich.

Both sandwiches can be ordered through Grabfood or through @717deli on Instagram or enjoyed by dining in at BLK 113 Building, 53 Connecticut St., San Juan City.