Marcos signs prelim investigation rules

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has led the signing ceremony for the 2024 Department of Justice-National Prosecution Service (DoJ-NPS) Rules on Preliminary Investigations and Inquest Proceedings.

Joining the President was Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, Court Administrator Raul B. Villanueva, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Jaime B. Santiago, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Rommel Marbil, Prosecutor General Benedicto A. Malcontento and DoJ officials.

The new rules aim to solidify the legal framework as the regulations will institutionalize the executive and inquisitorial nature of preliminary investigations, aligning them with legal precedents and strengthening the DoJ's authority in this area.

It also aims to empower prosecutors and enhance existing prosecutorial functions, allowing prosecutors to take a more proactive role in investigating crimes and build stronger cases.

By clarifying procedures for preliminary investigations, the rules prioritize fairness and due process in handling cases, especially those involving warrantless arrests, to safeguard individual rights.

It also seeks to raise the evidence bar and establish a clear standard for evidence — requiring "prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction" — to ensure only well-founded cases proceed to trial.

"This day marks a significant achievement for our criminal justice system," said Remulla. "A new era in prosecution, which we've long envisioned, is now a reality. I extend my deepest gratitude to the dedicated men and women of the DoJ who made this possible."