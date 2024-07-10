Laguindingan Airport bidding starts next month

Local and international companies interested in taking over the operations and maintenance of the Laguindingan International Airport, a vital gateway to Northern Mindanao, have barely more than a month to submit their proposals to government regulators.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista recently told reporters the agency plans to start the Swiss challenge process to privatize the airport by the second week of August.

“We are finalizing the privatization of Laguindingan airport. The Swiss challenge will be, I think, on 12 or 13 August. We are expecting there will be a Swiss challenge,” Bautista said.

In a Swiss challenge, comparative bids may be submitted to challenge the unsolicited initial offer of Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. to take on the airport’s rehabilitation.

The process involves the submission of proposals to finance, design, construct, operate, and maintain the Laguindingan airport under a 30-year concession period.

Bautista stressed the government relies on the private sector’s abilities and knowledge to bring life to its airport projects.

The Laguindingan International Airport upgrade project is one of the Infrastructure Flagship Projects of the national government.

The airport is located in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental, outside Cagayan de Oro City.

The project aims to enhance connectivity to the Northern Mindanao region, which includes five provinces: Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon and Camiguin, along with the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Iligan.

Moreover, the project seeks to define an aviation strategy for new airlines and connections, including international flight development, expanding airport capacity according to market demand, introducing sustainable concepts, and enhancing passenger experience through operational and environmental improvements.

Aside from Laguindingan airport, the DoTr earlier said it is preparing the Terms of Reference for a Swiss challenge for the Panglao-Bohol International Airport.