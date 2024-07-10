DoJ, PNP told: Protect prosecutors

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday to protect the country’s prosecutors who face risks inherent in their line of work.

Speaking at the signing of the DoJ-National Prosecution Service (NPS) Rules on Criminal Investigation at Malacañang, the President recognized the dangers that prosecutors face.

“Our prosecutors are vital to the administration of justice. Given this role, we recognize the threats that you face in this line of duty,” Marcos said.

“I direct the DoJ and the PNP to recommend ways to help ensure the safety and protection of our prosecutors,’’ he added.

Marcos said the country’s prosecutors were not just gatekeepers but ‘’the shepherds of the highest integrity, ethics, and impartiality in the administration of justice.’’

Hence, he encouraged the nation’s prosecutors to serve as shepherds of “highest integrity, ethics, and impartiality” in the execution of justice.

“We are all stepping into a new era of law enforcement and prosecution, and knowing that, from here onward, every case we handle, every decision we make, [and] every reform we champion will impact the lives of every single Filipino and it will shape the future of our country,” he said.

Under the newly signed 2024 Department of Justice-National Prosecution Service rules on preliminary investigations and inquest proceedings, prosecutors are now authorized to oversee criminal investigations to guarantee appropriate and adequate case build-up before court filing.

Marcos said the new approach deviates from the stricter methods, allowing the submission of extra records and so facilitating a more thorough investigation of cases.

The Chief Executive noted that inquiry procedures were also improved, offering a thorough mechanism for managing warrantless arrests, including the filing of referral letters, submission of necessary evidence, provisional decision of arrest legitimacy, and publication of lacking evidence.

“The new rules [elevated] the quantum of evidence from probable cause to prima facie evidence with a reasonable certainty of conviction. This means that only strong cases are brought to trial, reducing frivolous suits and malicious prosecution that clog our courts,” he said.

“This ensures that the rights of the accused are protected, even in urgent situations,” he added.