A disgraced K-pop singer was reportedly seen flirting with women nightclub goers in Lyon, France just a few months after his release from prison.

Jung Joon Young spent five years in jail after he was convicted of sexual assault in South Korea. He was released in March, Koreaboo reports.

A Frenchwoman befriended by Jung in the club revealed in a social media post that he asked for her Instagram account and she later saw him kissing another lady.

She said in her post that she knew he was the ex-Korean singer because of his tattoo but she and her friends were hesitant to warn the girl he was kissing.

She also said that Jung was looking for a job to revive his singing career and she warned women of the Korean’s character.

While Jung’s motive for kissing the woman was viewed with suspicion, another kiss involving French cyclist Julien Bernard was controversial.

During a recent Tour de France time trial, Bernard stopped briefly during stage seven of the race and the International Cycling Union fined him 200 francs for the misbehavior.

In a subsequent social media post, Bernard apologized to the union but said he was willing to pay the fine “every day and relive this moment,” BBC reports.

The cyclist intentionally stopped while racing against the clock for the best time while passing through the Burgundy region near his home. His supporters were waiting by the road to cheer him and two of them were his wife and their baby.

She gave him a quick kiss, holding their son who was dressed in a replica cycling kit, according to BBC.

Stopping to kiss someone is, however, against cycling rules.

“In a time trial, you have time to enjoy yourself. It’s these moments that keep me going and cycling,” said Bernard, defending his action.