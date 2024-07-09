Pioneer marks Platinum Year

Pioneer Insurance kicked off its 70th-anniversary celebration, reinforcing its commitment to light the path forward for Filipinos, one innovation at a time.

Moving towards the future, the company said its passion to serve and innovate shines on as it continues to develop products relevant to Filipinos from all walks of life, set a global standard in inclusive insurance, mold future leaders through its Management Trainee program, create resilient communities through property coverages, and build Earth-friendly spaces through its LEED and WELL pre-certified buildings.

As part of its Platinum Year activities, Pioneer launched its Milestones and Achievements Exhibit at the Pioneer House Makati.

Group Head Lorenzo Chan Jr. opened the exhibit with a Lighting Ceremony, alongside Steering Committee members Betty Medialdea and Earl Ferrer, and Senior Advisors Ernesto Chan and Molly Uyecio.

Chan addressed employees, “The reason why we've done this exhibit is because we would not be here today if it weren't for those who came before us. As you ponder where we came from, you will also ask yourselves what you will do for those who will come after you.”

Pioneer was founded in 1954 at the Quisumbing Building in Binondo, Manila, with a staff of five. Its first set of officers were Johnny Cheng as Chair, Lorenzo Chan Toh as President, and Yang Pao Wang as General Manager.

The company’s market leadership and excellence have been recognized by the Euromoney Annual Global Insurance Survey which named Pioneer as Best Insurer in the Philippines for two consecutive years in 2009 and again in 2010.

In 2012, Pioneer was recognized by the Insurance Commission for its contributions to the field of microinsurance, which now counts nearly 24 million in enrollments.

At present, CARD Pioneer Microinsurance Inc. is often cited as a global benchmark for inclusive insurance.

Amidst rainy days, the insurance group stayed true to its promise as it paid claims worth P1.2 billion during Typhoon Yolanda in 2013, and P4.5 billion during Typhoon Odette in 2021.

Even at the height of the pandemic, Pioneer said they were never far away when it paid P1.13 billion worth of COVID-19-related claims from 2020-2022.

Based on the latest annual report from the Insurance Commission, Pioneer ranks No. 1 in Aviation, Marine Hull, Microinsurance, Special Risks; No. 2 in Casualty and Fire; and No. 3 in Crime Insurance and Marine Cargo.

“Pioneer is at a unique time in history. We ask ourselves what more can we do to add to the roster of pioneering efforts that came before us. We want to make every moment count for the people we serve,” Chan added.