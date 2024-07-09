MORE invests P115M for Panay’s first power control system

MORE Electric and Power Corp., the sole electricity provider in Iloilo City owned by the group of businessman Enrique K. Razon Jr., has poured in P115 million to build Panay Island’s first-ever centralized power control system.

MORE Power president and chief executive officer Roel Z. Castro said the new facility responds to the urgent need for power system monitoring to improve supply reliability for households and businesses.

According to Castro, the investments cover the expenses for building the Control Center, the SCADA system, Fiber Optics and Point-to-Point Communication to other substations.

Although MORE Power has not yet completed the entire facility, he said the company aims to finish it before the end of the year.

Real-time

The MORE Power Control Center can operate and monitor operations in real-time. It can also remotely control circuit breakers and switches of all substations — eliminating the need for manual intervention and allowing personnel to focus on more critical roles.

It features a SCADA system that combines software, hardware, and intelligent programming to monitor, control, and record power-related data.

Hundreds of data points are consolidated, analyzed, and presented in a simplified report that informs operators about the system's state, normal or critical.

“For every round of interruption, we know how many customers are affected,” Castro said.