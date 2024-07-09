Internal dispute rocks PBBM’s party

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), the political party of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., is currently embroiled in an internal dispute stemming from allegations of falsification of public documents and violations of cyber laws.

According to a party official, the motive for the alleged violations by his colleagues in the PFP is to extend their tenures in the party leadership from two years to three years, contrary to the party’s constitution, to maintain their authority beyond their terms of office.

The internal conflict has escalated to the point where criminal complaints have been filed against South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr. and two other individuals within the party, based on accusations by other party officers.

On 5 July, the criminal complaints were formally lodged by Abubakar M. Mangelen, PFP chairman, before the city prosecutor’s office in Manila. Also named respondents in the case are party members Thompson C. Lantion and lawyer George S. Briones.

In his complaint affidavit, Mangelen said the respondents committed the crime of falsification by allegedly using falsified documents, including an amended constitution and by-laws of the PFP, in proceedings before the Comelec en banc in both 2022 and 2024.

Mangelen alleged that his electronic signature was used in the falsified documents without his authorization.

The falsification of public documents was said to have been facilitated with the use of a computer, in violation of Article 172 in relation to Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code, and Chapter 11, Section 6 of Republic Act 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Law.

Mangelen was elected national chairman of the PFP on 21 April 2018, under the original constitution and by-laws submitted to the Comelec on 30 April 2018.

However, on 18 September 2021, the respondents were elected key national officers of the party, with Tamayo assuming its presidency, Lantion as secretary general, and Briones as general counsel, while the position of PFP national chairman remained vacant.