Firecracker blast injures 19 uniform men, 11 civilians

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Nineteen uniformed men and 11 civilians were injured, five of them in critical condition when tons of confiscated firecrackers prematurely exploded at an old Philippine Marine firing range in Barangay Cabatangan this city, shattering window glasses and door glass of premier commercial establishments in this city.

Police Regional Office for Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) director P/Brig. Gen Bowenn Joey M. Masauding said yesterday the explosion occurred at an old Philippine Marine firing range approximately 100 meters distance from the Barangay Hall of Cabatangan at about 5:30 pm on Monday.

Masauding said the joint element of Regional Explosive and Canine Unit 9 (RECU-9) 9 was about to conduct the disposal of confiscated firecrackers during the firecracker explosion incident at Barangay Tetuan in this city last June 29, that killed five people and injured 30 others.

The disposal was about to be conducted at Zone 2, in Barangay Cabatangan in this city when it prematurely exploded. The explosion shook the ground and was heard at a distance of 20 kilometers away from the blast site, sending most residents in this city into a mild panic.

Engr. Allan Labayog region 9 head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) based in this city said the explosion shook the ground and recorded an intensity of two at their “Richter scale” and was felt a 5-kilometer distance away from the blast site.

The impact of the explosion has shattered to pieces window glass panes of houses and establishments near the explosion site and damaged the door glass of a premier hotel in this city, it was observed.

The explosion also destroyed the facilities of the 54th Engineer “Sarangay” Brigade of the Philippine Army which was located near the explosion site.

Masauding identified the five critically wounded as P/MSg Raymond Herochi: P/CMS Delilah Zamora and Pat Steve Sta Esteban, all members of the Philippine National Police (PNP): PO3 Alrick Zar Enriquez of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and FO3 Saud Mubin Ammad of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Those who suffered minor injuries were P/Cpl Shaider Delos Reyes: P/CMS Elton Taluban and P/Cpl Richie Bob Guadlo, all members of the PNP: SN1 Clifford Balad and PO3 Miljohn Kipkip (PCG); SFO2 Rica Dela Cruz: FO1 Claire Ann Alvarado: FO1 Joel Espinosa and FO1 Zedrick Nebab (BFP): Cpl Arvin Paul Alano; MSgt Fernando Arenas; SSg Martin Milmar; SSgt Ferdy Orong and SSg Johny Recto (PM).

The wounded uniformed personnel and civilians were immediately transported to the different hospitals for treatment of their wounds, Masauding said.

The names of the 11 civilians who were listed as wounded and are now confined at the different hospitals in this city were not made available to The Daily Tribune by the authorities here.

The explosion also destroyed a police vehicle with Plate Number YOI 182, one Philippine Marine EOD marked vehicle with plate number 092805, one KM450 with plate number SKT 960, and one BFP Fire Truck with plate number NDJ 9507.

Mayor John Dalipe has called for a thorough investigation of the incident and tasked the City Social Welfare and Development Office to look into the medical needs of those injured as well as families whose properties were damaged due to the explosion.