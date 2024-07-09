Bradley named U.S.’ Ryder Cup captain

NEW YORK (AFP) — Keegan Bradley was named captain of the United States team for the 2025 Ryder Cup, taking over the position after Tiger Woods reportedly turned down the role.

Bradley, 38, has played in just two Ryder Cups with a lone appearance in the Presidents Cup, and is a surprise choice for the US captaincy.

Woods was long assumed to be the front-runner for the job, but multiple US reports Monday said he had opted out of contention.

That means Bradley will lead the attempt to win back the title from Europe next year at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

“Keegan’s past Ryder Cup experience, strong relationships and unwavering passion for this event will prove invaluable as he guides the US Team over the next year and a half,” PGA of America President John Lindert said.

“We are confident that, with Keegan at the helm, the 2025 US Ryder Cup Team will compete at Bethpage with the same confidence and determination that has defined his career.”

In a previous statement, Woods expressed willingness to lead the American squad.

“I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour,” he said during the PGA Championship last May.

“I don’t want to not fulfill the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it.”

Bradley, the 2011 PGA Championship winner, was a controversial omission from the US team who lost convincingly by Europe in Rome last year.

He finished just outside automatic team qualification and was overlooked for a captain’s pick by then skipper Zach Johnson.

“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger,” Bradley said on Monday.

“The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course.”

Bradley has six PGA Tour victories, including the 2011 PGA Championship. Two of those victories came last season, and Bradley figured it might be enough for him to make another Ryder Cup team.

