Bong Go inaugurates Super Health Center on Tingloy Island

To bring essential public services closer to the Filipino people, on Monday, 8 July, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON with familial origins in Batangas, personally spearheaded the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Tingloy, Batangas, and assisted the island town’s impoverished residents.

In his speech, Senator Go expressed his joy and satisfaction at the establishment of the Super Health Center, highlighting its critical role in serving the community of Tingloy which is geographically isolated from the mainland.

The said health facility should offer a wide range of services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done.

He emphasized that this initiative aligns with his advocacy to bring government services closer to the Filipino people, particularly those in remote areas where access to healthcare services is somewhat limited.

"Alam ko po na isa sa mga hamon ng ating mga residente ay ang pagkakaroon ng access sa mga pangunahing serbisyong pangkalusugan dahil sa layo ng mga pasilidad. Kaya naman patuloy kong isinusulong ang pagtatayo ng mas marami pang Super Health Centers sa buong bansa,” Go stated.

With the support of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the Department of Health, funds were allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 18 in Batangas.

He also acknowledged the dedicated medical front liners present at the event, urging them to continue their essential work in providing healthcare to community members. Go assured them of his continued support, as enhancing the country's health sector remains a top priority for him.

The senator likewise gave grocery packs, snacks, and shirts to the barangay health workers in attendance as recognition and show of support.

In addition to inaugurating the Super Health Center, Senator Go extended assistance to 500 displaced workers in Tingloy. Through Go’s initiative, these workers are set to participate in temporary community work under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Senator Go underscored the significance of this program in supporting disadvantaged Filipinos, especially those heavily impacted by economjc challenges.

The displaced workers also received additional support from Go himself, including grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, and basketballs and volleyballs. There were also selected recipients of bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and watches.

Mayor Lauro Alvarez then thanked the Senator for his unending support for the Filipino people in Tingloy saying, “Sa kanyang pagmamalasakit, nagkaroon ng katuparan na magkaroon tayo ng Super Health Center dahil sa ating kapatid, Senator Bong Go. Maraming salamat po, Senator. Kayo lang po ang nakaka-alala sa amin sa panahon na kailangan namin ng tulong at isang napakalaking tulong ito para sa amin dahil kami ay nasa isla, malayo sa hospital.”

Senator Go also took the opportunity to thank key officials, including Congresswoman Jinky Bitrics Luistro represented by her husband, former Mayor Noel Luistro, Mayor Lauro Alvarez, Vice Mayor Dawn Erika Alvarez-Amboy, provincial councilors, and barangay captains, among others, for their efforts in improving healthcare in their communities.

During the said initiative, Ramelyn Marquez, a "palamig" and empanada vendor and has a bed-ridden spouse whom Go met outside the venue expressed her appreciation toward Mr. Malasakit after he bought all of her products. Go also assured her to help with her spouse's condition.

"Sana po ay pagkalooban pa kayo ng mahabang buhay at mabuting pangangatawan at mas marami pa po ang matulungan ninyong Pilipino," Ramelyn said.

In addition, an unfortunate incident happened when a waiting shed collapsed and hit some attendees. Go also made sure that the affected residents were given immediate assistance. He assured the LGU that he will help repair the facility.

Go also maintained his support for the continued operations of the 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including the one at Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City and Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos.

“Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para ‘to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito,” said Go.

The inauguration of the Super Health Center and the support extended to displaced workers demonstrate Mr. Malasakit, Senator Bong Go's proactive approach to addressing the health and economic challenges faced by Filipinos, particularly in underserved areas.

“Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang tangi kong bisyo ay magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo yan sa Diyos,” Go concluded.

With Go's contribution to the development of the province, he was awarded as an Adopted son of Tingloy during his visit.

On the same day, Go also attended the Sangguniang Kabataan Ilo-ilo Chapter Provincial Congress Opening Ceremony and the Liga ng mga Barangay Northern Samar Provincial Chapter Good Governance Summit Cum 2nd Provincial Liga.