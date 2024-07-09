Batin bullish on NCR tourism growth

The Department of Tourism (DoT) is optimistic about a significant increase in tourism in Metro Manila this year.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, DoT Metro Manila Regional Director Sharlene Zabala-Batin said foreign and local travel in the National Capital Region (NCR) is mainly driven by meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, or MICE tourism.

“Annually, we’re looking at a significant growth rate for the NCR. I don’t know the particular percentage, but we’re looking at all these different local, international, and regional events happening in Manila, driving these people here,” she said.

Batin said the next emerging product of NCR is medical and education tourism, adding that the DoT is leveraging its efforts to secure partnerships aimed at boosting culinary, gastronomic, and halal tourism.

The DoT recorded 7.1 million overnight tourist arrivals last year, while same-day tourist arrivals were over 32 million.

“These are across the many attractions in Metro Manila. Included here are the National Museum Complexes, Rizal Park, Intramuros Complex, and the many other attractions around the Metro,” she said.

Batin also refuted the misconception that people stay in Manila only overnight, saying, “In the whole of Metro Manila, the average length of stay is two and a half nights. Significantly, we want to debunk the perception that people stay in Manila only for a night. That’s not true.”

She added that hotels in Metro Manila “have been enjoying a 69 percent annual occupancy rate.”

When asked if the DoT sees more than 7.1 million overnight arrivals this year, she said, “It looks like it,” adding that the agency is looking at several more events in Metro Manila that will drive international tourists to the country in the last quarter of the year due to international events that both private and public agencies are hosting.

Batin also presented the top 10 foreign markets last year based on overnight arrivals in Metro Manila, with the U.S. ranking number one, followed by Korea and China. Japan takes the fourth spot, followed by Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. India ranked tenth.

According to Batin, India is an opportunity market for the Philippines, citing its overnight arrival growth from 20,000 in 2020 to more than 45,000 arrivals last year.

“With the announcement of the President’s e-visa for India, we hope to see this number significantly increase in the next few years,” she said.

The DoT aims to increase this year’s annual overnight arrivals by 10 to 15 percent and maintain the 24 to 32 million trajectory of same-day arrivals.