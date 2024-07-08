Stigma among barriers in rising HIV cases in Phl — report

Stigma is among the barriers in the rising human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases in the Philippines, according to a report.

“HIV testing is low in the Philippines, with stigma and fear fuelling hesitancy in the conservative Catholic nation,” an ABC report published on 7 July noted.

“The country is in the grip of one of the world's fastest-growing HIV epidemics,” it added.

Citing a Department of Health (DOH) report, ABC pointed out that in 2012 there were only about nine new HIV cases recorded daily in the Philippines; that number rose to 46 in 2023—a 411 percent increase in a little over a decade.

It also noted that young people are driving the surge, with people under 35 accounting for more than 75 percent of reported cases.

Forty-seven percent of new infections in 2023 were estimated to be among those aged 15 to 24.

“While the vast majority of cases are from unprotected sex, research indicates that a lack of testing and late presentation is further fuelling infections,” ABC furthered.

“A paper published in the Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease medical journal found that in January 2023 almost a third of new confirmed HIV cases in the Philippines had clinical manifestations of advanced HIV at the time of diagnosis,” it added.

Moreover, ABC noted that research published in 2022 observed that while about 70 percent of HIV cases in the Philippines were among men who had sex with men, over three-quarters of that same demographic had never obtained an HIV test.

The ABC report also pointed out that stigma towards people living with HIV (PLHIV) is widespread in the Philippines, especially those living in rural areas.

“[HIV infection in the Philippines] is often equated to sin and immorality,” Rowalt Alibudbud, a lecturer in sociology and behavioural sciences at the De La Salle University, was quoted as saying.

Another barrier that has long been flagged by experts and health advocates is low condom use in the Philippines, which "has been identified as the primary reason for the dramatic increase in HIV infections," according to an article published by The Lancet HIV.

It said although condoms were widely available in the country, stigma and discrimination, as well as laws that prohibit healthcare workers from providing those younger than 18 with protection, were hindering uptake.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE’s Usapang OFW, health reform advocate Dr. Tony Leachon projected that HIV cases may increase by 400,000 by 2030.

He also cited the “stigma” as among the reasons for the under-reporting of HIV and full-blown AIDS cases in the Philippines.

Asked to comment, DOH Assistant Secretary Dr. Albert Domingo said Health Secretary Ted Herbosa “is keen on maintaining awareness” about the issue.