RAA signing ‘instrument of trust’ between Phl, Japan — Gibo

Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro characterized the signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between the Philippines and Japan on Monday, 8 July, as an instrument of trust—enhancing the defense and military relations of both nations.

“What remains in the future is the greater work of building confidence between and amongst our armed forces on both a bilateral basis and on a multilateral basis with allied nations and treaty partners,” Teodoro said during the 2+2 Defense and Foreign Affairs Ministerial Meeting between Philippines and Japan at Shangri-La Hotel in Makati City on Monday.

The defense chief said the signing of the RAA is the beginning of both countries’ defense and military relations “in the purview of maintaining an open, inclusive and rules-based international order based on international law.”

Teodoro said the Philippines eyes the RAA as the primary shaper of stability and lasting peace in the Indo-Pacific region.