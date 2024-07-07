Stars spice up 5150 Bohol, Sunrise Sprint

In a blend of showbiz glamor and athletic prowess, renowned celebrities Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli, alongside fellow Sun Life ambassador Kyle Echarri, are set to grace the 5150 Bohol triathlon and Sunrise Sprint set on 14 July.

These stars are taking a break from their busy schedules to add their star power to this highly anticipated event at the Bellevue Resort on Panglao Island.

Joining them is Emmanuel Comendador, with the television and movie personalities defending their team relay title. The ever-supportive Sarah Geronimo will also be present, reinforcing their commitment to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

The event is a celebration of endurance and determination, featuring both the 5150 triathlon comprising a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-km bike, and 10-km run and the shorter Sunrise Sprint (S2) consisting of a 750-meter swim, 20-km bike ride, and 5-km run. These races cater to athletes of all skill levels, from novices looking to build a strong base to seasoned triathletes seeking to enhance their performance.

“At Sun Life, we are committed to empowering Filipinos on their health and wellness journey,” said Don Aaron Peji, Sun Life’s Customer Experience and Marketing officer. Princess Galura, president of the organizing IRONMAN Group and Sunrise Events, emphasizes the significance of movie personalities’ involvement: “The celebrities’ presence represents more than participation but also showcases the rewards of living healthy, sporty lives.”

Noted for their dedication to fitness, Pascual, Guidicelli and Echarri are expected to positively influence the youth, showcasing the benefits of a sporty lifestyle. Their participation highlights more than just involvement, it emphasizes the rewards of maintaining health and fitness.