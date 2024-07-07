Old saguran in new styles

The tradition of weaving buri leaves

Bohol has many traditional crafts, arts and practices still alive today, including mat and basket weaving, pottery, performances, and salt-making. Saguran weaving remains the only extant textile weaving practice in the island in Central Visayas.

According to local historian and culture expert Marianito Luspo, textile weaving was practiced in Bohol, using locally grown cotton. He said they have found old upright looms and pieces of cloths in old houses in the towns of Dauis and Panglao. It cannot be ascertained if this kind of weaving was indigenous or introduced.

Earliest known material for clothing in Bohol is textile made of tree barks. A piece of stone used as bark cloth beater found on the island is on display at NMP-Bohol’s permanent exhibit, “Paglawig: The Boholano Way of Life.” It was used “for pounding raw pieces of inner bark from certain trees to make soft and wearable materials.”

Saguran weaving is said to be centuries-old. With a dearth of records or documentations, it is difficult to construct a definitive history of the craft. Memories of living practitioners and studies of researchers are the main sources of information.

According to Asteria Caberte, provincial administrator of Bohol and a former official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), saguran was used traditionally as mats or linings for drying palay and as blankets.

On being used as material for clothing, she mentioned that it was used for uniforms of soldiers during World War II. Luspo said that saguran was used to make clothing, especially after the war, but it had a reputation to being worn only by the poor.

Saguran is a coarse textile. The main material is the leaf shoots of the buri palm (Corypha elata), called buli in Cebuano, the language of the island, from which soft layers are stripped off. These strips undergo several steps in processing them for weaving, involving washing, soaking and drying. The thin buri leaf strips are then knotted together to make longer strands and are woven using a wooden, upright, foot loom, locally called hagbanan.

Saguran weaving is practiced in the northwest part of Bohol, particularly in the towns of Inabanga and Tubigon. According to Caberte, during the early 1980s, saguran weavers were concentrated in Inabanga, while Tubigon was the source of materials.

She said that they began assisting the saguran workers in early 1980s when she was still a field worker of DTI, introducing to them the use of dyes as well as other uses for saguran such as home items. Because of her continuous promotion of saguran, she came to be known as the “Mother of Saguran Weaving.”

Today, saguran weaving can be found in Tubigon, where there is a Tubigon Loomweavers Multi-Purpose Cooperative which was formed in 1989 with the help of DTI and which has a weaving center and showroom in the barangay of Pinayagan Norte. The center houses many looms, where weavers can work. Interestingly, the looms are large, ones of the largest I’ve seen in the Philippines for a traditional craft, difficult to fit in homes. This can be a modern modification to meet market demands. Weavers say that looms at homes are usually installed at the silong, under the house. A sample of a loom for saguran, with a size commonly seen in the country, is on display at the NMP-Bohol. The cooperative said there are presently about 60 weavers in the town, specifically in the barangays of Pinayagan Sur, Ilijan Norte and llijan Sur, and nearby areas. Weavers are predominantly women, usually wives of fishers, farmers and vendors. They produce saguran as well as a wide array of saguran products such as placemats, table runners, leis, home decors, etc. The towns of Inabanga, Catigbian, Sagbayan, Danao and Clarin are presently suppliers of buri materials.

The family-run Tubigon Raffia Gallery, owned by the Abarquez family, also produces and designs saguran products, which are marketed in the country as well as internationally.

Presently, saguran weaving appears to have seen developments with outside interventions, and it will take effort to unearth its most traditional practice and uses.