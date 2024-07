Photos

OIL PRICE HIKE SOON

LOOK: Motorists are refueling at a Petron gas station in Quezon City on Sunday, 7 July 2024. The Department of Energy (DOE) forecasts another round of price hikes for petroleum products next week, potentially extending the fourth consecutive week of increases at the pump. Gasoline prices could climb by P1.25 to P1.50, diesel by P0.40 to P0.60, and kerosene by P0.60 to P0.80. | via Analy Labor