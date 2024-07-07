Northern Samar gets presidential recognition

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — The provincial government of Northern Samar is set to be recognized by no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for revolutionizing the business climate that resulted in billions of investments to the province.

The President is expected to personally give the award during a ceremony at the Malacañang Palace on 10 July 2024 as the Northern Samar Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office was conferred with the Presidential Recognition for Outstanding Development Partner.