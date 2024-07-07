Marcos lauds AFP for weakening terrorist groups in Mindanao

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lauded the military forces for minimizing threats posed by the Abu Sayyaf Group and other local terrorists in the island group of Mindanao.

“I have to congratulate all of you who have worked to achieve this success, who have worked very hard and have made many sacrifices so that we can now say that the capabilities of the main threat, which is the ASG, have been severely reduced,” Marcos told military troops during his recent visit at the 11th Infantry Division (ID) headquarters in Camp Teodulfo Bautista, Jolo, Sulu.

Amid the favorable outcome of the government’s fight against insurgency, Marcos ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to remain vigilant and continue their counter-measures against the enemies of the State.

“Now, that does not mean that the mission is over. As you can imagine, mayroon pa diyan na papasok na baka gustong mag-organize ulit kaya’t kailangan pa rin nating bantayan (As you can imagine, some may plan to organize themselves, so we need to be vigilant),” the President told the military.

During his visit, the AFP’s Western Mindanao Command in Sulu briefed Marcos about a continuing drop in the capabilities, manpower, and number of firearms possessed by the insurgents and other rebel groups in the area.

“Ang assessment na nga ay 'yung threat is only from individual actors. Wala na silang units na gumagalaw as a unit (The assessment is that the threat is only from individual actors. They do not have units that operate). They are basically (neutralized. We have dismantled their machinery for causing, for bringing terror,” Marcos said.

Marcos touted the military’s capability to confront and foil the threats caused by international terrorist groups infiltrating the country, through local rebels, such as Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

“We also spoke briefly about the continuing threat of outside terrorist groups coming in, the Al-Qaeda-inspired and ISIS-inspired groups that we used to see entering here. It seems that we aren't threatened as much by these groups,” he said.

Marcos touts efforts for WPS

In his talk to the troops, Marcos mentioned the AFP’s shift to external defense operations as the country confronts emerging regional threats such as the increasing tension in the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos noted the government’s organizational changes, including the creation of the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea and activating the National Maritime Council to boost the presence of AFP and the Philippine Coast Guard in the country’s exclusive economic zones.

The President also mentioned the public concerns about the Chinese ships passing through the waters in Mindanao amid the heightened tensions in the WPS.

“So, we just have to keep vigilant and to continue to watch what is going on and to make sure that we can monitor everything that is happening,” Marcos said.

Last month, at least four Chinese vessels were seen passing through the Balabac Strait within the Onok Island in Balabac, Palawan.

The Balabac Strait is one of the sea passages connecting the South China Sea and the Sulu Sea.

Also spotted were two People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels being operated by China, passing through Basilan Strait within the Zamboanga Peninsula.

In May, the Philippine Navy confirmed the presence of four PLAN ships sailing through the Sibutu Passage in Tawi-Tawi province.

The Philippine Navy earlier explained to DAILY TRIBUNE that the Basilan Strait, Balabac Strait, and the Sibutu Passage are recognized as an international sea lane, allowing innocent passage of vessels from various nations.

In the Law of the Sea, the right of innocent passage applies to straits for international navigation.

The law also noted that the passage must remain "innocent" and refrain from engaging in certain prohibited activities such as smuggling, spying, weapons testing, and serious pollution, among others.