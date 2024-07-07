Falcons AP Bren moves to MSC Playoffs, ends Group Stage as top seed

Falcons AP Bren has secured a spot in the Mid Season Cup 2024 Playoffs after beating Cloud 9 and Falcon Esports on Day 5 of the Group Stage this Sunday (Phl time) in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.

Composed of its world championship roster of Pheww, Flap, Super Marco, KyleTzy, and Owgwen, Falcons AP Bren barely broke a sweat in sweeping both Cloud 9 and Falcon Esports to end the Group Stage as the top seed with a perfect standing of 3-0.

Now guaranteed a spot in the Playoffs, Falcons AP Bren is one step closer to winning the ever-elusive MSC title and the lion's share of the $3,000,000 prize pool. The team is also guaranteed to bring home at least $100,000 as of this writing.

Fnatic ONIC, meanwhile, suffered an early exit yesterday after losing to See You Soon via sweep and going 1-1 with Selangor Red Giants. Led by Filipino jungler Kairi, Fnatic ONIC was the defending champion and was one of the favorites to win the tournament.