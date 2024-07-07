APECO investor puts maritime bid within reach

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) capped their foundation anniversary with the announcement of a new investor Amphibia Marine and Subsea Services OPC (Amphibia).

The Philippine Rise or Benham Rise offers unparalleled access to marine resources and APECO is the perfect location for adjunct operational requirements such as cold-storage facilities, processing, packing, and manufacturing. Additionally, APECO stands as the only exclusive economic zone with direct access to the Philippine Sea; a sovereign claim that is globally undisputed.

Believing in the potential of APECO to become Southeast Asia’s next transshipment hub, Amphibia, a commercial diving and marine services provider, seeks to become the locator for Casiguran’s developing maritime industry.

“APECO’s strategic location facing the Pacific Coast makes it an ideal gateway for international trade and industrial marine activities. The Philippine Rise or Benham Rise offers unparalleled access to marine resources and APECO is the perfect location for adjunct operational requirements such as cold-storage facilities, processing, packing, and manufacturing. Additionally, APECO stands as the only exclusive economic zone with direct access to the Philippine Sea; a sovereign claim that is globally undisputed,” said APECO president and CEO Atty. Gil G. Taway IV.

Operations center goes first

APECO expects the initial investment from Amphibia to primarily be used in the construction of an operations center to cater to the future demands of the maritime sector APECO expects to establish. Amphibia brings extensive experience and a proven track record in providing comprehensive underwater services, including installation, maintenance, and repair of ships and ship equipment, as well as underwater surveys and inspections including salvage, recovery, and wreck removal. Moreover, Amphibia’s commitment to quality standards coupled with its adherence to international environmental practices aligns seamlessly with APECO’s vision of sustainable economic development and responsible environmental stewardship.