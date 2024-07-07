AFP rallies Pinoys to fight WPS disinformation

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Sunday urged Filipinos to use social media to combat misleading information about the West Philippine Sea.

AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla said in a radio interview that Filipino should “help spread the truth about what is going on in the West Philippine Sea.”

She said the AFP’s Communication Plan Mulat (Awakened) for the WPS intends to “bolster transparency, counter disinformation, and enhance public awareness regarding the Philippines’ rights and interests in the region.”

“By enhancing public awareness and rallying patriotic sentiment, the plan aims to unite Filipinos in advocating for the nation’s interests and contributing to a more resilient Philippines.”

Padilla stated that Complan Mulat involves the AFP’s transparency initiative with press organizations.

“The Philippines has a great online presence,” Padilla stated. “The truth is on our side, the law is on our side.”