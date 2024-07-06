P300K drugs seized from Mabini ‘narcos’

Operatives of the Manila Police District (MPD) have arrested notorious drug pushers operating within the red-light district of Manila early Saturday morning.

MPD-PS 9 identified the suspects as Maverick Maliwat y Tumamak, 27, a member of the “Bahala na Gang” residing at 741 Balingkit Street, Barangay 710, Malate, Manila; and Cris Angelo dela Cruz y Caampued, 24, a resident of 13 M. Benitez corner Gamban Street, Cabrera, Pasay City.

Reports said that the two were arrested along Mabini Street, Barangay 701, Malate, Manila, at 1:05 a.m. on 6 July 2024.

The two suspects were the subject of a weeklong surveillance, where a buy-bust operation was conducted using a police poseur buyer, which led to their arrest.