Gilas Youth exits FIBA U17 winless

Gilas Pilipinas Youth will go home with nothing but a bruised ego after a disappointing campaign in the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup in Turkey.

The Filipino teens suffered one last beating in their journey riddled with forgettable blowout losses at the hands of China, 66-85, in the classification round on Saturday at the Ahmet Comert Sports Hall.

China re-asserted its mastery over Gilas Youth in a rematch of last year’s bronze medal match at the FIBA U16 Asian Championship.

The Chinese dictated the pace early on and after taking a 29-12 lead in the first quarter, cruised to a convincing win.

Gilas Youth dropped all of its five games in the World Cup.

The squad, who played sans injured main guard Kiefer Alas, also absorbed defeats against Lithuania (48-107), Spain (34-96), Puerto Rico (53-98) and United States (45-141).

Yuezhou Li led the Chinese with a double-double output of 24 points and 12 rebounds while Wenwei He followed suit with 17 points.

Joaquin Gabriel Ludovice scored 15 points for the Gilas Youth in a losing effort.