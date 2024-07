Want to own a brand-new iPad? This is your last call to join Araneta City’s “70 iPads for 70 Years” raffle promo! 📣📱🤩

Lucky shoppers will have a chance to win an Apple iPad. Just shop, and dine at any establishments in Araneta City to qualify.

Visit the link below to know more: https://tinyurl.com/70iPadsFor70Years

#70iPadsFor70Years #CityOfFirsts #AranetaCity