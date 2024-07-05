Manila launches ‘Kapitan Ligtas’

In a unique approach to public health education, the local government of Manila has launched a mobile game to raise awareness about dengue fever.

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced the initiative on Friday, urging residents to download “Kapitan Ligtas: Dengue Fighter” from the Google Play store free of charge.

The game coincides with the city’s observance of Dengue Awareness Month, spearheaded by the Manila Health Department (MHD).

Kapitan Ligtas, the MHD’s mascot, guides players through the educational and entertaining mobile game as the app combines action-oriented gameplay with valuable information on preventing the spread of dengue.

“The idea behind the game is that most Filipinos spend a significant amount of time on their mobile phones,” Lacuna said. “With the rainy season approaching, which typically sees a rise in dengue cases, we wanted to create a timely and engaging tool for residents.”

Lacuna also highlighted the game’s appeal to children, who are particularly vulnerable to dengue due to unintentional exposure to mosquitoes.

“The app is not only fun, but also very educational,” said Lacuna. “Children will see Kapitan Ligtas battling dengue-carrying mosquitoes, learning valuable lessons in the process.”

The game is the brainchild of MHD chief Dr. Arnold Pangan, aiming to capture the attention of Manila’s younger residents.

“Join Kapitan Ligtas in the fight against dengue,” Pangan said. “This exciting offline game combines action with essential educational content, empowering you to learn how to prevent the spread of dengue.”