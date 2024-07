ANALY LABOR

Photos

KADIWA RICE AT P29/KILO

LOOK: Members of vulnerable groups line up to buy rice for only P29 per kilo and cheap vegetables at the Kadiwa store inside the Bureau of Animal Industry and National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in Quezon City. They are sold to senior citizens, single parents, people with disabilities, and 4Ps beneficiaries. | via Analy Labor