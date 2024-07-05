Hotel 101-Madrid construction in full swing

Construction of Hotel 101-Madrid is in full swing following its ground breaking last March.

The ongoing development, scheduled to be completed by Q4 2025, is led by Ferrovial Construcción, one of the largest construction companies in Spain.

Hotel 101-Madrid is expected to open in time for the start of the Madrid F1 Grand Prix.

Developer DoubleDragon Properties Corp. has reported robust cash inflows from unit buyers, totaling to over P5.8 billion in foreign currency cash from retail buyers in just a few months during Q2 of 2024.

The 680-room Hotel 101-Madrid is set to become one of the top five largest hotels in Madrid, Spain.

It is located in a 6,593 square-meter prime commercial property along Avenida Fuerzas Armadas, Valdebebas, Madrid. The area is a three-minute walk to the Valdebebas Train Station, four-minute walk to IFEMA convention complex, five-minute walk to Real Madrid SportsComplex and around seven-minute walk to the new Madrid Barajas International Airport.