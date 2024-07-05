Guard vs AI’s abuse — tech firm

Even the Philippine president had become prey to the bad side of the use of artificial intelligence, an official of Mediatek, a Taiwanese-based technology company maintained that organizations and companies should remain watchful for the negative side of technological breakthroughs, particularly AI.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. last April was victimized by a deepfake audio recording, supposedly ordering an attack on China concerning the escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Later, the Presidential Communications Office released an advisory and warned Filipinos against falling for the ruse, which tried to make it appear that the President had ordered military actions against another country.

Deepfake, as defined by the Cambridge Dictionary, is a video or sound recording that replaces someone’s face or voice with that of someone else, in a way that appears real.

Reacting to this, Finbarr Moynihan, vice president of Corporate Marketing of MediaTek, stressed that organizations and governments should be equipped to contain the bad side of AI.

“All powerful technologies have potential good and bad uses. I think, no doubt, like all sophisticatedly powerful technologies, we should all approach it very carefully so that these kinds of bad uses of AI are contained as much as we can,” he said in a recent online MediaTek- Philippines Virtual Coffee Session 2024.

Despite the odds, Moynihan said the negative impact would not lead to the downfall of AI, as the technology is amazingly powerful and has various potential benefits rather than risks.

“AI makes life better for everybody and its positive and productive use will prevail in the long run. But we must approach it cautiously as well,” he said.

MediaTek views AI and Generative AI as essential and transformative opportunities that will shape the future of technology.

The company recognizes the vast potential of AI to drive innovation and efficiency across a wide range of applications.

As AI technology continues to evolve, MediaTek aims to be at the forefront, leveraging its expertise to develop solutions that meet the growing demands of consumers and industries worldwide.

“We see ourselves very well-positioned as an enabler of this generative AI growth across so many applications, not just smartphones, Chromebooks, smart TVs but also automotive and smart complex solutions which will be heavily influenced by AI technology,” Moynihan said.

Additionally, he said MediaTek is now focusing on cloud data centers, noting that the cloud and data center infrastructure for AI is going to be critical, and we see significant opportunities for MediaTek there.

“A key focus area is Generative AI (Gen-AI), which is expected to drive innovation across various markets,” he stressed.

Top chipset vendor

Meanwhile, the company, during the online discussion, revealed that it remains the number one global mobile chipset vendor for almost four consecutive years since the 3rd quarter of 2020, underscoring sustained leadership in the market.

They also emphasized that the Southeast Asia region was among three markets that posted a Total Addressable Market (TAM) share of over 50 percent in smartphones last year.

The said numbers further reinforce that MediaTek is uniquely placed to meet the demands of the modern tech consumer, especially in a region like SEA, whose high level of sophistication is a testament to the quality of MediaTek’s offerings.