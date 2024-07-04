Smart taps tech amid cyber threats

Smart Communications Inc., the wireless arm of PLDT, Inc., said it will continue to ramp up its investments in “advanced technologies” to continue cracking down on fraudulent messages and mobile numbers.

“We remain committed to safeguarding our customers and ensuring the integrity of our services. We will continue to invest in advanced technologies and collaborate with industry partners and regulatory bodies to protect our users from fraudulent activities,” Smart VP and head of Regulatory Affairs Atty. Roy Ibay said.

According to him, investments in technology will help incorporate necessary enhancements and verification mechanisms that the National Telecommunications Commission had required of all telcos in compliance with SIM Registration Law.

615K numbers blacklisted

In a report to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), Smart said it has blacklisted more than 615,788 mobile numbers tied to illicit and fraudulent activities in the first half of the year.

Smart said the number includes fraudulently registered SIMs, purged through Smart’s strict validation process of all SIM registrations.

Additionally, Smart assured CICC through its report, that it is investing significantly and continuously improving its SMS blocking systems, as the landscape of messaging scams constantly evolves.

It is also actively engaging its provincial distributors, regional dealers and other trade partners to ensure the security and integrity of the sale and distribution process of Smart SIMs.