Senior citizens group backs Meralco's franchise renewal

The Senior Citizen Party-list supports the renewal of Meralco’s franchise as this will help ensure stability in the power sector.

Senior Citizen Party-list Rep. Rodolfo "Ompong" Ordanes said Meralco has demonstrated its commitment to deliver reliable electricity service and stable power rates which are critical to the needs of consumers, including senior citizens.

Since most of the elderly population no longer work and rely on their families for support, having reliable power distributors like Meralco will ensure senior citizens' quality of life and that their daily needs such as lighting, cooling, and powering medical devices are met.

"Consistently providing efficient, dependable and affordable electricity services is very important for senior citizens, who are more affected by power disruptions. Renewing Meralco’s franchise will help ensure that our elderly continue to benefit from stable electricity services," Ordanes said.

The lawmaker, who chairs the House Committee on Senior Citizens, has been urging government to focus efforts on stabilizing the power sector, instead of demonizing it which could lead to more problems.

Apart from delivering reliable electricity to homes, Meralco also provides support to the elderly segment of society through a special program for senior citizens.

"Recognizing the unique challenges of this sector, Meralco provides senior citizens a five percent discount to provide financial relief and to improve the quality of life for many members of the elderly population," Ordanes said.

"Renewing Meralco’s franchise will ensure our senior citizens continue to receive the essential services they need and deserve," he said.