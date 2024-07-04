Quezon subdues Biñan, Parañaque, QC prevail

Quezon Province flirted with disaster before besting Biñan Tatak Gel, 58-54, on Wednesday and keeping its perfect record in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

The Quezon Huskers wasted a 15-point spread and allowed their opponents to knot the count at 45, before Judel Fuentes hit his stride and drilled in two triples in a 9-2 spurt that pushed them to 14-0 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Fuentes finished with 10 points like LJ Gonzales and Ximore Sandagon, who was chosen best player with an additional eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Gonzales also posted six rebounds and three assists while Fuentes chipped in four rebounds and three steals.

Way behind, 30-45, Biñan bunched 10 points, including five by Nino Canaleta, to move closer, 40-45, after the third quarter.

Nathaniel Lopez then canned a triple and a fade away, enabling Biñan to tie Quezon for the third and last time with six minutes and 30 seconds left.

Parañaque led throughout and routed Bicolandia, 110-90, in the opener while Quezon City subdued Sarangani, 70-61, in the second game.

With Paolo Castro and Kristan Hernandez finding their range, the Parañaque Patriots pulled away, 42-17, en route to a 9-6 slate.

Bicolandia, which fell to 2-14, drew 27 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds from Shaquille Alanes, 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks from Chris Javier, 18 points and 17 rebounds from John Edcel Rojas, and 11 points, 15 rebounds and 3 steals from Lord Hower Casajeros.

Powered by Rhinwill Yambing and Paul Garcia, Quezon City TODA Aksyon broke free at 60-41 and proceeded to an 8-8 card.

The MPBL visits the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga, on Thursday with games pitting Pasay against Bacolod at 4 p.m., Valenzuela against Muntinlupa at 6 p.m., and Pangasinan against Pampanga at 8 p.m.