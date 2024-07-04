Help fight insurgency, Bongbong urges Samar folks

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the local communities in Samar on Thursday to support the government’s ongoing commitment to fight insurgency in the region.

Marcos said this in his speech as he distributed aid to farmers, fisherfolk, and their families at an event at Northwest Samar State University (NWSSU) in Calbayog City.

“We all know that Samar continues to face the challenge of insurgency. This is one of the obstacles to the full development of your province,” Marcos said.

Nevertheless, the Chief Executive said the government has made “significant progress” in ending the insurgency in Samar.

He said around five municipalities in the region have been declared to have a stable internal peace and security status. This milestone, the President said, is part of the broader strategy to enhance safety and foster development across Samar.

“We have implemented 186 community support programs and assisted 63 former rebels who surrendered and have turned their lives around. These initiatives are crucial in encouraging other rebels to return to the fold of the law and become productive members of society,” Marcos said.

“Therefore, I ask for your support for these initiatives to ensure that peace and progress take root here in Samar,” he added.

Earlier this year, the President said the insurgency in Northern Samar would end during his administration.

He also assured that the region would soon experience “sufficient progress” as the armed conflict and insurgency are expected to end.

He credited the gradual dismantling of rebel organizations to the ongoing efforts of the government.

Last year, Marcos expressed confidence that communist rebel groups in Northern Samar would be dismantled. The President challenged the 803rd Infantry Battalion to reintegrate the rebels back into society.