Burgos eyes 5150 repeat in Panglao

Erika Burgos hopes to solidify her dominance in the Olympic distance as she headlines a strong field in the 5150 Bohol triathlon slated 14 July at the Bellevue Resort on Panglao Island.

Burgos, who outperformed Leyann Ramo to secure the overall championship last year, looks to defend her crown in the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run event, facing the likes of Katrina Salazar, Kriska Sto. Domingo, Sittie Dimaporo, Ana Isabel Locsin and Dezz Mae Gapuza.

Sponsored by Sun Life, registration for the event is ongoing. For details, visit Ironman 5150 Bohol and follow the event on social media platforms under Sun Life 5150 Bohol on Facebook and 5150bohol on Instagram. For more information on the Sunrise Sprint, visit Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint.

The race has already attracted a diverse group of international participants, including 10 from South Korea, eight from the US, and six from Great Britain.

Athletes from Australia, Switzerland, Germany, France, Greece, India, Japan, Mexico, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore and Taiwan have also registered.

In addition to the overall championship, titles will be contested across various age categories: 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65-69.

The event, organized by the Ironman Group, also features relay races and the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a short-distance event comprising a 750-meter swim, 20-km bike ride, and 5-km run.

The 5150 race is designed to cater to both novice and experienced athletes looking to build a strong base and improve their performance. The S2 category, in particular, is tailored for beginners, emerging athletes and those aiming to re-enter the sport.

Adding to the excitement and allure of the races is Bohol’s tropical atmosphere, with participants swimming in pristine clear waters, biking through scenic countryside, and running along coastal roads lined with enthusiastic spectators.

Backers of the event are Go For Gold, The Bellevue Resort, the Province of Bohol, the Municipalities of Dauis and Panglao, Santé, Bohol Sandugo, Bohol Integrated Development Foundation Inc. and Sportograf.