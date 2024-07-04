Brazil shoots for top seeding

Brazil eyes to top Group B when it faces Cameroon in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Friday at the Arena Riga in Latvia.

After an 81-72 win over Montenegro last Monday, the Brazilians can make it two in a row against the Cameroonians and solidify its No. 1 seeding in the crossover semifinal.

Only the top two squads after the group stage will advance to the next round.

Should Brazil take the top spot, it will face either host Latvia or Gilas Pilipinas, which is battling Georgia as of press time, in the crossover semifinal.

Bruno Caboclo is expected to be a marked man after scoring 25 points and grabbing nine rebounds for the Brazilian opening day win.

“I’m satisfied with how his teammates used him because his physical condition is unbelievable. He was the initial player around whom I finally found the five who could break Montenegro’s spirit,” Brazil head coach Aleksandar Petrovic said of Caboclo.

Cameroon has yet to win after a heartbreaking 66-70 loss against the Montenegrins on Wednesday.