Bloodsucker

Summer’s very hot days not only put people exposed to the high temperatures at risk of heat stroke.

At an elementary school in Barangay Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro City, 21 students experienced nosebleeds that was blamed on the sweltering weather.

The incident prompted school officials to suspend classes from 5 to 12 April as a precaution and require students to study at home using learning modules.

The Department of Health said nosebleeds are expected to be more prevalent during hot weather due to heightened blood pressure which in turn can rupture blood vessels in the lining of the inner nose.

A case of nosebleed in India, however, was not caused by hot weather.

Cecil Andre Gomes’ nose bled continuously for days prompting him to consult a doctor in Prayagraj.

Gomes told the doctor he felt something unusual in his nose.

When Dr. Subhash Chandra Verma examined his nose, he was surprised to see a creature inside.

Verma blamed the live leech that was feeding on Gomes‘s blood for the nonstop nosebleed, GMA Integrated Newsfeed reports.

Gomes remembered swimming in a stagnant river where the parasite likely came from.

Verma pulled the leech out of his nose and the bleeding eventually stopped.