World ranking inspires Esteban

Filipino-born Ivory Coast fencer Maxine Esteban is extra motivated in her quest to pluck a medal in the Paris Olympics unwrapping on 26 July.

Coming off a grueling campaign to earn a coveted spot in the Summer Games, the former Ateneo de Manila University standout received a huge morale-boost after moving up to No. 27 in the world rankings.

Esteban is the highest-ever Philippine-born fencer on the world list after the International Fencing Federation released the latest 2023-2024 post-season world ranking.

“I am happy and excited that my world ranking has again risen, now to 27th. After such a hectic season of 18 Olympic qualifiers which culminated in my direct qualification for Paris Olympics, this is indeed one of the biggest rewards for all my hard work,” Esteban said.

“This development will surely be added motivation as I prepare for my greatest challenge — competing in the Olympics, which is the dream of every athlete,” said Esteban, who is also the highest-ranked Ivorian in the global standings.

Esteban is one of the 30 direct qualifiers for the women’s foil event — automatic berths granted to athletes based on their world ranking.

“I want to thank my Coach Andrea (Magro), the Ivorian Fencing Federation, and for all my sponsors Anta, Rebisco Extreme, Akari and Allstar Fencing for the continued trust and support,” the eight-time Philippine champion and multi-World Cup medalist said.

“I also want to thank all my Filipino and Ivorian supporters. Thank you for your prayers and love. You are the reason I continue to strive for excellence,” she added.

“Lastly, I thank God for this amazing season, thank you for your protection and guidance — and for the overwhelming abundance of blessings.”

The final pairings for the women’s foil event, which will be a direct elimination format, will be known after the four lowest-ranked fencers battle for the last two slots in the round of 32.

The top 16 in the rankings will battle the lower 16 in crossover fashion and fencers will need at least three wins for a shot at the podium.

Esteban is currently in Germany with Magro, who tutored several gold-winning Olympians before.