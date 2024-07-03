A new sighting of an unidentified flying object (UFO) was reported during a concert on 5 June at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, USA.

Witnesses claimed seeing a “large disc-shaped craft” in the sky.

“The craft tipped at an angle and slowly started moving belly first to the east,” an employee of the venue told the National UFO Reporting Center (NURC), Fox News reports.

“Then it started fading away until it was invisible. It didn’t shoot off into the distance. It simply dissolved into the ether. We all watched it vanish,” added the witness.

The NURC described the purported UFO as “about the size of a three-story office building with three levels of windows and lights.”

Meanwhile, another UFO sighting occurred in Crawford County, Missouri last week.

Officials with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that “friendly humanoids, who have come in peace” were aboard a car in the shape of a Jetsons spaceship that had a transparent, retractable dome over the driver’s seat.

The encounter happened when deputies spotted the spaceship-like vehicle rolling on the highway and ordered it to stop.

The vehicle had committed a lane violation due to its size and aerodynamics and it sported expired license plates from Indiana, Public Information Officer and Undersheriff Major Adam Carnal said in an email to Fox News Digital.

The driver was only given a written warning for the violations.

Police photos of the “flying saucer” driven on the road and heading to Roswell, New Mexico were posted on Facebook for fun. They drew 12,000 reactions.