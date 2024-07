Photos

PBBM leads PSAC meeting on tourism sector

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the 6th meeting of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) focusing on the tourism sector on 3 July 2024. Present during the meeting are Sabin Aboitiz, PSAC Strategic Convenor; Lance Gokongwei of the Gokongwei Group; Lourdes Josephine Gotianun-Yap of Filinvest; and heads of the concerned agencies, among other officials from the government. | Photo by Yummie Dingding / PPA POOL