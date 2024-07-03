FROZEN DESSERTS

Frozen Spoon is the bunso, or youngest, among LRP Group’s brands. It was launched about two years ago, during the “-ber” months, when Filipinos feel more indulgent and crave for traditional Filipino food. Its first product was buko munggo ice cream, which took two to three months to formulate to perfection. It was inspired by the buko munggo ice drop (on stick) that traces its roots way back to the Filipino ice cream on stick, popsicle style, that Filipino kids’ love. But to prolong its shelf life, Chef Edward decided to render it in ice cream form and package it in tubs.

Next came buko salad ice cream, a delicious and creamy treat that’s perfect for all seasons and occasions. Made from all natural ingredients, this ice cream will make your taste buds sing! It is a notch higher than the usual buko salad because it makes use of fresh fruits.

The newest product is Brazo de Mercedes. It has a graham cracker crumb crust layered with cheese, custard and meringue. Instead of the usual Brazo de Mercedes roll, it comes in a round cake packaged conveniently in a tub pulled out from a square box.

Made from fresh ingredients, Frozen Spoon’s Brazo de Mercedes is exclusively available at S&R stores nationwide.

Expect more new items from Frozen Spoon in the months to come, as Chef Edward and his team is continuously whipping up new items to offer even as the team also works on expanding Frozen Spoon’s product availability not just nationwide but internationally as well as part of the LRP Group’s mission to promote Filipino flavors globally. Stay on track, Chef Edward. Good job.