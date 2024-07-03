ALMA MATTERS

The narrow streets of Poblacion got a good dose of Siargao sunshine with the recent opening of Alma, a charming little bistro serving up family favorites and classic dishes from Southern Spain. The moment you walk up the steps to the second floor, you seriously question whether you should have already had your bikini and beach bag in tow with its chill tropical vibe. Now if only the view had followed suit! No fear, executive chef Luis Martinez makes sure his dishes shine enough to fill your belly and brighten your day.

It was just about a week after Alma opened its doors, and already it was in full swing. A quick scan of the warmly lit room showed that most of the tables were taken, and diners were neck deep in conversation while enjoying the food and drinks in front of them. Owner Carlo Lorenzana was very warm and welcoming as though we would be dining in his very own home. I asked him if the lights would dim further and the music turned up a notch later in the evening, in keeping with the Poblacion vibe, to which he said, “I think this is as dim as its going to get.” That works for this Tita of Manila!