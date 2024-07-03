7-year partnership eyes ACEN upswing

Advanced tech solutions firm delaware Philippines, a long-term SAP partner in the Philippines solidified its 7-year running partnership with ACEN, the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group.

The collaboration aims to propel ACEN’s journey towards a future-ready and sustainable business process, ensuring their operations are well-equipped for tomorrow’s challenges.

According to delaware Philippines, the partnership between ACEN and their company transcends mere solution delivery.

Being together for over seven years, ACEN recognizes delaware as their key partner in achieving their digitalization, business process efficiency and sustainability goals.

Shared win

The company said the trust was exemplified by their joint victory in the Sustainability Award under the Category of The Future Maker for SAP Best Run Awards for Southeast Asia last 2021.

Furthermore, the partnership has expanded across seven phases of implementation of SAP S/4HANA across more than 100 companies, both local and international, under ACEN.

To improve its reporting and highly manual processes, ACEN standardized them and prioritized technology-enabled operations.

The implementation of a centralized business platform, SAP S/4HANA, by delaware Philippines, facilitated real-time reporting, streamlined operations, and improved corporate governance. Moreover, the transition from manual to electronic processes yielded resource savings and optimized inventory management for ACEN.