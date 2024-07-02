Senate seat to remain vacant —Comelec

The Senate seat to be vacated by Senator Sonny Angara when he assumes the Education portfolio will remain vacant until the next elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

“Unless the Senate calls for a special election, the seat will remain vacant,” Comelec chairperson George Garcia told reporters in a Viber message on Tuesday.

A vacant seat in the Senate, unlike in the House of Representatives, does not need a “caretaker,” according to Garcia.

“There is no need for a caretaker unlike in the House because the constituency of senators is nationwide,” he said.

On Tuesday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. appointed Angara Department of Education secretary, replacing Vice President Sara Duterte who tendered her resignation last month.

Angara’s Senate term will expire in June 2025.