Maryhill Cup draws huge field

A total of 26 teams have signified their intention to join the 1st Maryhill College Football Cup 2024 at the Alcala Sports Complex in Lucena City.

Grassroots squads like Guinyangan United FC, Manileños United FC, and Striker MNL FC banner the list of competitors in this event that aims to boost football in the Calabarzon region.

Competitors will vie for titles in various categories like the 8U mixed, 10U mixed,12U mixed, 16U mixed, 17U boys, 19U boys, men’s open and women’s open.

Registration is still ongoing. For details, call Aris Berzuela at 09434131272.