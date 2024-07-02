Contra-bun

Aside from fish, Filipino fishermen may encounter Chinese sailors in the sea.

Off the coast of Badoc in Ilocos Norte, however, fishermen recently sighted something unusual drifting in the water. They fished out the sack and opened it to check its contents.

Inside were 24 plastic-wrapped blocks in tea cartons with Chinese markings. They turned over the suspicious packages to the police, GMA Regional TV News reports.

When the police in San Juan town inspected the packages, they turned out to contain meth or shabu worth an estimated P160 million. Investigators are still trying to find out where the illegal drugs came from.

Meanwhile, in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental, a 20-year-old woman recently visited her jailed boyfriend to bring him food.

As standard operating procedure, the guards at the Kabankalan police station jail inspected all carried items brought by visitors to ensure that no contraband would get to the inmates.

A warden noticed that one of the pieces of pan de sal brought by the woman had been sliced, according to GMA Regional TV News.

Upon inspection, a transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline powder was found inside the bun.

The woman confessed that her boyfriend told her to smuggle shabu into the jail. She is now facing drug charges, just like her detained beau.

WJG @tribunephl_wjg